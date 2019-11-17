Fawad submits privilege motion against Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday submitted a privilege motion against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif for what the mover said his “misrepresentation of truth on the floor of the House, which was tantamount to a breach of the privilege of the entire House.”

The mover said that Khawaja Muhammad Asif in his speech quoted the representatives of the federal government and those of the Punjab government as saying ‘let Nawaz Sharif die’.