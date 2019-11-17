PBM team visits Islamic varsity

Islamabad : A 45-member delegation of the Officers of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) headed by its Director Kamran Bhutta visited new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU).

The delegation had a detailed meeting with the IIU president IIU Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Vice Presidents, faculty members and officers where it was briefed about IIU’s profile, services, achievements, vision, future goals and scope.

On the occasion matters pertaining to boosting bilateral ties and need-based scholarships were also discussed.

Kamran Bhutta hailed IIU for its untiring efforts for promotion of higher education.

He added that the collaboration of mutual cooperation between IIU and Pakistan Baitul Mal was a very successful one as both the institutions share the goals of service of humanity.

He also appreciated the efforts of IIU president for the linkages of university with philanthropists, charities and PBM.

IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Draiweesh said on the occasion that there is nothing better than helping poor and Pakistan Baitul Mal is the most important organization of the society which is helping old, orphanages and poor.

He said both IIU and PBM have similar goals of serving humanity and this fact brings both organizations closer to work together through collaboration and strong bilateral ties. Dr. Al-Draiweesh said internationalization was one of the core objectives of the IIU and it strongly encouraged bilateral cooperation with all the educational institutions and society serving organization of the world.

Later, the delegation also visited central library and Al-Farabi complex where they were briefed about advanced photovoltaic lab and interdisciplinary research centres.