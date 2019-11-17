Sexual offender registry on the cards

Islamabad :The human rights ministry has planned to develop the registry of sexual offenders and link it to such official records of other countries to keep track of the activities of those involved in sex crimes.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari told the National Assembly here that it was unfortunate that Sohail Ayaz involved in child abuse and pornography was a consultant for a World Bank-funded project and donor agencies were responsible for such hiring.

She said the project implementation agencies should ensure a ban on the hiring of sex offenders.

The minister said a national child labour survey launched by the ministry in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund would be completed by June 2020.

She said the exercise would help compile scientific data of child labour in the country.

The minister said the purpose of the child labour survey was to collect the scientific data of the child labour in the country to get an empirical data, which would help not only address the real issues but also devise a comprehensive policy for combating such menace from our society.

She said the ministry was committed to making result-oriented policies on the basis of that data.

The minister said the government was committed to improving the children’s rights and implementing the international convention on child labour.

“It is our priority to ensure the endowment of education and health to children across the country. Pragmatic steps are needed to eliminate child labour,” she said.