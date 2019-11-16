Munir Akram’s appointment to UN challenged in SHC

KARACHI: The Women's Action Forum (WAF) has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking the removal of Munir Akram as Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The petitioner Anis Haroon and other women rights activists submitted that in Akram's case the criteria for employment of a retired diplomat under section 14 of the Civil Servant Act has not been complied with.

They submitted that Supreme Court had held that a retired civil servant can only be re-employed in an exceptional case but in Akram's case the federal government has furnished no such reason.

They submitted that the appointment of a civil servant who retired from service over a decade ago and whose career was mired at its very end with allegations of domestic violence cannot be considered made in the public interest and under exceptional circumstances.

Haroon requested the SHC to declare Akram's appointment as unlawful and restrain him from assuming the charge.

The ministry of foreign affairs had appointed Munir Akram as permanent representative to UN on October 3 replacing Dr. Maleeha Lodhi who has completed her tenure.