Sat Nov 16, 2019
Fazl ended ‘march’ after understanding with govt: Pervaiz Elahi

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has revealed that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman ended the Islamabad March after striking an understanding with the authorities.

While talking in Geo News programme 'Jirga' that will be telecasted today (Saturday), Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi claimed that the Maulana had accepted their suggestion that he would not distort his image through violence. He said the government and the protesters discussed through them and after reaching a deal, the Maulana left Islamabad. The PML-Q leader said what they handed over to Maulana Fazlur Rehman was confidential. Elahi also revealed that in PTI’s Dharna (sit-in), Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri fought on daily basis. He also said shrouds were bought by their money but nobody had worn them.

Pervaiz Elahi said if the prevailing system would not be rectified soon, than it would collapse. Talking about CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, he said things were somehow continuing. The detailed interview of PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was on air on Saturday at 10:05pm.

