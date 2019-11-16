close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

Timely completion of sports projects urged

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob visited Dera Ghazi Khan Cricket Stadium, site for Chief Minister Punjab Cricket Academy, Hockey Stadium DG Khan, under-construction Shah Suleiman Stadium Taunsa and Tehsil Sports Complex Taunsa on Friday.

He was accompanied by DC DG Khan Waqas Rasheed, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and DSO Attaur Rehman during his inspection visit. Mehboob denounced the contractor for delaying the construction work of Shah Suleiman Stadium in Taunsa.

He gave a deadline of December 31, 2019 to complete the remaining construction work of Shah Suleiman Stadium. SBP officers have also been directed to monitor the construction work properly.

DSO Attaur Rehman informed him that CM Punjab Cricket Academy DG Khan has the arrangement of training as many as 60 players. “The academy has started the working on the mission of tracing fresh talent. The grade-2 coaches have also been hired for the training of players at the academy”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports