Timely completion of sports projects urged

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob visited Dera Ghazi Khan Cricket Stadium, site for Chief Minister Punjab Cricket Academy, Hockey Stadium DG Khan, under-construction Shah Suleiman Stadium Taunsa and Tehsil Sports Complex Taunsa on Friday.

He was accompanied by DC DG Khan Waqas Rasheed, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and DSO Attaur Rehman during his inspection visit. Mehboob denounced the contractor for delaying the construction work of Shah Suleiman Stadium in Taunsa.

He gave a deadline of December 31, 2019 to complete the remaining construction work of Shah Suleiman Stadium. SBP officers have also been directed to monitor the construction work properly.

DSO Attaur Rehman informed him that CM Punjab Cricket Academy DG Khan has the arrangement of training as many as 60 players. “The academy has started the working on the mission of tracing fresh talent. The grade-2 coaches have also been hired for the training of players at the academy”.