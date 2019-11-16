close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 16, 2019

Meeting discusses doctors’ concerns on reforms

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the ministerial committee and the Grand Health Alliance on the doctors’ concerns about the reforms in the Health Department was held on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by KP Minister for Law Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan, said a handout.

Provincial ministers Akbar Ayub Khan, Qalandar Lodhi, secretary Health and Grand Health Alliance representatives were present. The meeting was conducted in a pleasant environment and Grand Health Alliance’s stance and grievance were heard in details by the committee.

It was decided unanimously to resolve all issues and grievances of doctors while keeping in view the better health service delivery to the public and make improvement in the health system of KP. The ministerial committee instructed the GHA representatives to submit concerns in writing to the upcoming meeting of the committee. The GHA representatives thanked the committee for listening to their issues.

