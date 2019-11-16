close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

LHC moved against JUI-F’s Plan B

Lahore

LAHORE:A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) which ended its anti-government sit-in on Wednesday and announced a ‘Plan B’ – vowing to block major highways across the country.

The petitioner, Irfan Ali, submitted a miscellaneous application into his already pending petition and cited the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the federal government as the respondents.

The petitioner stated the JUI-F chief directed the workers to block the roads. The direction is a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution, he observed.

He also mentions that it is the responsibility of the government to protect the rights of the citizens. The petitioner requested the court to set aside the JUI-F’s ‘Plan B’ by declaring it “unconstitutional.”

