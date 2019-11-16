20 shops demolished in Haripur operation

HARIPUR: The district administration here on Friday demolished 20 cemented shops and a portion of a mosque constructed on a water channel in Sikandarpur area.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Adnan Jamil Khan, while briefing the media, said the owners of the shops had been occupying more than one kanal commercial land on Dheri Road for the last several years.

He said the illegal occupants had covered the irrigation channel and constructed 20 cemented shops while some of the encroached a portion of state land was being used for the washrooms of Masjid Anwar-e-Madina. The occupants, according to the official, had encroached on 11 to 14 feet land that was the property of the district council.