CJP inaugurates video-link facility at PHC

PESHAWAR: Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa inaugurated the Video-link Conferencing Platform and Information e-kiosk Centre in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday.

The hearing of the Supreme Court Bench would also be extended to the districts where the video-link facility had been provided. Lauding the step taken by the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, CJP Khosa said that it would help ensure the provision of instant and inexpensive justice to the people.

The CJ said that the video-link conferencing technique was designed for the lawyer community of Kohat and Mardan through which they would be able to plead their cases. He said that lawyers of those districts where such facility had been provided would also be able to plead and hear the PHC proceedings. Justice Roohul Amin, Justice Qaiser Rasheed, Registrar PHC Khwaja Wajeeuddin and other senior officials of the judiciary and administration were present on the occasion.