Unhappy PML-Q can rattle PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s leading coalition partner- PML-Q- is not satisfied with Imran Khan government and its performance and the party believes that the things have gone from bad to worse.

The of late statement of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain that as the things proceed no one would be ready to become prime minister after three or six months’ time, is the reflection of Q-leagues frustration.

According to a key PML-Q leader hailing from Gujrat, the overall scenario of thecountry has really become worrisome. “Things cannot proceed like this anymore,” the Q-leader said on condition of not being named. He lamented that the PTI despite Q-Leagues repeated calls turned deaf ear to the advice of focusing on economy and governance instead of accountability, which remains controversial.

The PML-Q leader dispelled the impression that its top leaders recent statements have anything to do with a possible change of mind somewhere else. “They are neutral,” the leader said, adding what PML-Q says in the reflection of peoples’ pulse.

“No one is satisfied as government has failed to deliver,” the Q-leader said. He recalled that in the first meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan after the 2018 elections, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had advised Khan to focus on economy to improve the financial health of the country and then go for a crackdown against the corrupt. However, the source said, Imran Khan while referring to few politicians had termed them “corrupt” and resolved that he would not spare them.

The PML-Q leader added that last time Chaudhry Shujaat, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Ch Monis Elahi met Imran Khan during this year’s budget days. When asked if the top Q-leadership has requested a meeting with the prime minister to share their concerns with the latter vis a vis government’s performance, “Why should we seek a meeting when they are not ready to hear us,” the Q-leader said. He lamented that they have been sharing their view with the second tier PTI leadership, who also agree with them but become dumb before the prime minister. The source said that businesses are shut, businessmen are crying while corruption has increased.

The PTI coalition governments, both at Centre and Punjab, enjoy razor thin majority which makes their collation partners particularly the PML-Q critically vital for their survival. In the past there has been reports of differences emerging between the PTI and PML-Q mainly on issues concerning latter’s share in the cabinet.

However, the of late the political posturing of Chaudhrys of Gujrat is more upsetting for the PTI than before. In a TV interview, a few days back, Chaudhry Shujaat said that because of price hike and unemployment no one will be willing to become the prime minister. He said that the salaried class is being crushed. In response to a question, he said that he could extend the deadline of three months to six months where in such a situation no one would be ready to be in the chief executive’s office of the country.

In a television interview, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also urged the government to focus on economy and confidence building environment. Pervaiz Elahi said that the government should show leniency towards opposition besides reviewing the present policy of accountability. He said the government should stop pursuing political cases.

On the issue of Nawaz Sharif’s treatment abroad, the PML-Q is also critical of the PTI government’s decision to set the condition of indemnity bond to allow the serious ill three-time former prime minister.

A senior personality close to the main PTI decision-makers said the country was in a very difficult economic situation when the PTI came to power. He said there was no other option, but to take drastic measures to correct the state of affairs. He said the effects of the incisive surgery have started coming and things are improving now.

He said the government has saved the country from bankruptcy. He said the government has worked relentlessly to make the world aware about the situation in Kashmir. He said the government also took a historic initiative to open Kartarpur Corridor which was appreciated worldwide. He said the government is working on the concept of State of Madina and it will succeed in its mission soon.