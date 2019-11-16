close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

PM, COAS discuss security issues

November 16, 2019

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed the security situation of the country.

The Prime Minister and the Army chief also exchanged views on the situation in occupied Kashmir, the western border and internal security of the country.

Khan appreciated the efforts of the armed forces to facilitate social and economic progress. He praised the efforts of the armed forces for defending the country’s borders and for ensuring the stability of the country.

