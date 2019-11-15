close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

CTD nabs two terrorists in Bahawalnagar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

LAHORE: CTD conducted IBO (Intelligence Based Operation) in Bahawalnagar and arrested two terrorists of banned outfit Daesh (ISIS) Punjab.

CTD team Bahawalnagar received credible information that two terrorists belonging to ISIS were present near Jattowala Phatak, Bahawalnagar.

The terrorists were planning to launch attack on sensitive installations. On that information, CTD team raided the place Thursday and arrested terrorists: Saeed Akbar and Haseeb Javed while explosives, detonators, primacord ie part of an IED and funds for terror financing were also recovered from them. Investigation was under way after registering an FIR in CTD Police Station.

