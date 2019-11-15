ANP wants govt to facilitate Nawaz Sharif in medical treatment

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) Thursday expressed concern over the government tactics to stop former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from travelling abroad for treatment.

ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan through a statement said that the issue about the deteriorating health of the former prime minister should have been taken up seriously by the government. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should have been allowed to go abroad for treatment.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari should also be allowed to get treatment in Karachi. The people running the government had no feeling of humanity left in them as no sane person would take such steps, he added.

“The government is imposing restrictions on a person who left his wife on deathbed and returned to his country to face courts,” he added. He said that availability of the personal physician to Asif Ali Zardari was also a genuine demand and the government should have no issue with this demand. The ANP leader said that the incumbent rulers are setting dangerous precedents in the country’s politics.