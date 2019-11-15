OUP announces regional winners of Oxford Big Read Asia

Islamabad :Oxford University Press (OUP), the world’s largest university press, Thursday announced the names of winners of Oxford Big Read Asia, an annual reading and writing campaign for primary and secondary students. From Pakistan, Hasan Adil who studies in class 8 at Siddeeq Public School, Islamabad, won the Special Commendation Prize in the Level 3 (classes 7–9) category of the competition.

Ina press release issued here on Thursday, OUP has congratulated Hasan Adil, who will be awarded a certificate and an OUP books bundle for his achievement at the Asia level. Winners for this competition are selected nationally through the participating OUP branches, and then become semi-finalists in the regional competition across Asia.

Speaking about the Oxford Big Read Asia competition, Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, OUP Pakistan, said, “Reading books ensures a mind that is comfortable with ideas, which is a prelude to creativity. The prime objective of Oxford Big Read is to draw young people towards reading books in depth, develop their comprehension and creative writing skills, and finally reward their effort and interest in reading and creative writing.”

All students from classes 1-9 can join the Oxford Big Read Asia competition through participating schools. Schools and institutions can participate by registering their interest to receive further details about the campaign at the time of launch. Oxford Big Read Asia 2020 is now open for applications and more details about the competition are available at www.oxfordbigread.com.