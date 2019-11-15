close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

OUP announces regional winners of Oxford Big Read Asia

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

Islamabad :Oxford University Press (OUP), the world’s largest university press, Thursday announced the names of winners of Oxford Big Read Asia, an annual reading and writing campaign for primary and secondary students. From Pakistan, Hasan Adil who studies in class 8 at Siddeeq Public School, Islamabad, won the Special Commendation Prize in the Level 3 (classes 7–9) category of the competition.

Ina press release issued here on Thursday, OUP has congratulated Hasan Adil, who will be awarded a certificate and an OUP books bundle for his achievement at the Asia level. Winners for this competition are selected nationally through the participating OUP branches, and then become semi-finalists in the regional competition across Asia.

Speaking about the Oxford Big Read Asia competition, Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, OUP Pakistan, said, “Reading books ensures a mind that is comfortable with ideas, which is a prelude to creativity. The prime objective of Oxford Big Read is to draw young people towards reading books in depth, develop their comprehension and creative writing skills, and finally reward their effort and interest in reading and creative writing.”

All students from classes 1-9 can join the Oxford Big Read Asia competition through participating schools. Schools and institutions can participate by registering their interest to receive further details about the campaign at the time of launch. Oxford Big Read Asia 2020 is now open for applications and more details about the competition are available at www.oxfordbigread.com.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad