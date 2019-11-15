Clean, Green School programme launched for Islamabad students

Islamabad :Students of 423 public schools of capital city will study a comprehensive activity-based, and child-friendly curricula on climate and environmental education under Clean Green School Programme (CGSP) launched on Thursday.

It is said that Pakistan is among the top 10 of such countries who are most affected by climate change. More serious and widespread consequences of climate change are likely to occur during our children’s lifetimes.

Launched by WaterAid Pakistan in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education and Ministry of Climate change as part of Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM), the Program aims at focusing on action-based learning at schools on climate literacy and environmental education in creative and meaningful ways.

The CGSP’s ultimate goal is to prepare a future generation of sustainably-minded, environmentally conscious people that are aware of and accountable for the impact they have in creating an environmentally, economically, and equitably sustainable future.

Through this initiative, the students are learning behaviours and skills to reduce their environmental footprint, actively promote and encourage environmentally-friendly practices and preparing to minimise the risks at the time of disaster or emergencies. The programme activities begin with a support package for the teachers in bringing the issues to the forefront of their lessons and impart action-oriented learning on climate change, water conservation, solid waste management, hygiene, toilets management and tree plantation using behaviour change communication approaches. The program includes implementing CGPM all themes through students into the 423 schools and colleges under FDE in ICT territory.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Amin Aslam said that 65 per cent of the population of Pakistan is the youth that will bring change in the country and make Pakistan clean and green. “I am proud that we have started Clean Green clubs in 423 schools of Islamabad. We will be taking this to 30,000 more schools across Pakistan,” he further added.

Country Director WaterAid Pakistan Siddiq Ahmed Khan said that the school programme offers an opportunity to create a model to be replicated by the government and private education systems/ institutions across Pakistan benefiting 50 million school students in the country. “With the fast-changing world along with human and climate change challenges faced globally and in Pakistan specifically, the CGPM is to become a real national movement with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders including educational institutions,” he said.