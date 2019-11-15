PML-N moves LHC for Sharif’s removal from ECL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, seeking the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the no-fly list.

During the proceedings, Sharif’s counsel argued before the court that at the time of granting bail, there were no conditions set upon the PML-N supremo. To which, the court asked the attorney general (AG) to tell the court whether the fine imposed by the government was a part of the accountability court’s verdict. “Does the ECL ordinance give the centre authority to give permission for a one-time visit abroad?” the court asked. The AG told the court to grant him a one-day permission to respond in the case, following which the hearing was adjourned until Friday (today).

The government on Wednesday agreed to let the former prime minister travel abroad to seek specialised care, for a four-week period, provided he submits an indemnity bond worth Rs7 billion.

Separately, PML-N President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said the “game” of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his political team against the former premier was condemnable.

Addressing a press conference after holding a consultation meeting of senior party leaders in Lahore, Shahbaz said the incumbent government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to take “ransom” from Sharif family in the name of indemnity bond. “Indemnity bond is being demanded from a person who was thrice elected as the country’s prime minister.”

He asked the government whether Sharif had submitted any indemnity or surety bonds when he had voluntarily returned to the country from London in July 2018 after he was sentenced to serve prison time by a trial court in the Avenfield reference. “And today when two high courts have granted him bail and said he can avail treatment in Pakistan or abroad, the government is doing politics on the issue,” he said, adding renowned lawyers of the country had also criticised the government’s decision.

“The selected Prime Minister is befooling the nation with his speeches. PTI government has destroyed the economy and reputation of the country,” he added.Shahbaz asserted that Prime Minister Khan can neither give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone nor he can take it, saying the government was adopting cheap tactics by intentionally politicising Sharif’s matter. “It is high time we stop doing politics on Sharif’s health. I don’t think such bitter politics was done on someone else’s health.”

When Khan was injured, Sharif himself went to the hospital to inquire about his health, he said. “The government doctors themselves have said that Sharif’s treatment is not possible in Pakistan, but despite that a humanitarian issue is being made from a political one.”

Shahbaz said the government was delaying the matter of removal of Sharif’s name from Exit Control List.