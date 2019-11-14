PML-N MPAs to resign from standing bodies

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to resign from standing committees of the Punjab Assembly to register their protest against non-acceptance of their demands. Party sources claimed that the PML-N MPAs would resign from standing committees for not appointing Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and not issuing production orders for PML-N leaders, including Kh Saad Rafique. It is learnt that the PML-N MPAs will submit their resignations to the Punjab Assembly speaker on Thursday (today). The sources further claimed that as many as 97 members of the standing committees out of 100 had already submitted their resignations to the party leadership.