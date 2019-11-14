Aitchison National Jr Tennis finals today

LAHORE: The finals of the 3rd Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship will be held at the college courts today (Thursday).

On Wednesday, the quarterfinals of the most of the categories were decded on the state-of-the-art grass courts of the college. In the girlsí under-18 quarterfinals, Astaflia Arif defeated Natasha Alvi 4-0, 4-2, Mehru Fatima got walk over against Mehrab Arif, Alina Suleman beat Fatima Ali 4-2, 4-2 while Labika Durrab outclassed Atiya Batool 4-0, 4-0.

In boys’ under-16 quarterfinals, Mahateer Muhammad routed Hamza Jawad 6-2, 6-2, Nalain Abbas thumped Farman Shakeel 6-1, 6-1, Hasheesh Kumar defeated Abdul Hanan Khan 6-3, 6-1 while the fourth and last quarterfinal was in progress till filing of the story.

In boys under-14 quarterfinals, Hamid Israr beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-2, Shael Durrab beat Haider Ali Rizwan 5-4, 2-4, 10-9, Bilal Asim trounced Ehstesham Hamayun 4-1, 4-0 while Mahateer Muhammad thumped Hamza Jawad 4-0, 4-1.

In the girls under-12 quarterfinals, Haniya Minhas thrashed Mehru Fatima 4-0, 4-0, Jannat Khalil defeated Sabeen Sheraz 4-2, 4-2, Maya Lone got walk over while Aliya Suleman toppled Saleha Zeeshan 4-2, 4-1. In boys under-12 quarterfinals, Eshtsham Hamayun routed Abubakar 4-2, 4-2 and Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-2, 4-2.