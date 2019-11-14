Delay in creation of south Punjab province: Teachers announce protests from tomorrow

MULTAN: The Punjab Teachers Union has announced launching a protest movement against delay in creation of the south Punjab province from tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, PTU Punjab senior vice president Rana Altaf Hussain said that the PTU would organise protests in all districts. He told that the PTU was starting a protest movement from Friday against discriminatory treatment, deprivations being experienced by the people of this remote region since long.

He said that teachers would perform education work by fastening black armbands in the first phase of the protest movement in each district of the south Punjab. Rana Altaf Hussain said that the PTU would organise demonstrations in every district headquarter against the lenient policy of the government in creation of the south Punjab province.

The hunger strikes camps would also be established in every district headquarter in the second phase, he said.

He said that the PTU would observe sit-ins in front of houses and offices of legislators in protest. He said that politicians had been receiving votes in the name of Seraiki province for the last 70 years, but they did nothing for it.

The region was kept deprived from giving due share according to the National Finance Commission Award, he added.

Multan-Sukkur Motorway open: The Motorway Police on Wednesday officially opened the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) for light traffic and (M-4) Abdul Hakeem-Khanewal Motorway for all types of traffic.

However, no fuel station is available on M-4 and M-5 routes. No proper rest areas for drinking water and refreshments are available on both the routes of the motorways. The Motorway Police have appealed to the motorists to fill their vehicle tanks before travelling on M-4 and M-5 motorways. The Motorway Police have asked the motorists to avoid from travelling with families in night hours and take rest after every two hours travelling. The fourth exit will be available at Detywala to Millat Road. The M-4 begins at the M-2 Pindi Bhatia and continues on a southwest course connecting the cities of Faisalabad, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Shorkot, Abdul Hakeem and Khanewal to Multan. The motorway has 11 junction points right from M-2 at Pindi Bhattian. The second junction point is Sangla Hill to Burewala Road. The third junction point would be available at Shianwala exit to Chiniot Road. The rest of junction points are include Kamalpur exit to Sargodha Road, Aminpur exit to Narwala Road, Pansira exit to Jhang Road, Gojra exit to Jhang Road, Toba Tek Singh exit to Jhang Road, Waryamwala exit to Waryamwala Road, Shorkot exit to Cantonment Road, Abdul Hakeem exit to PUl Bagar Road, Makhdoompur Pahoran exit to Kabirwala Road, Kabirwala exit to Khanewal Road, Khanewal exit to NH-5, Multan exit to NH-5 and M-5 exit to Multan. The M-4 Motorway Faisalabad-Multan 240 kilometers are divided into four sections.