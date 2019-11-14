Nawaz Sharif’s illness: Aftab Sherpao asks govt not to politicise issue

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday said that the government should not play politics over the issue of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif going abroad for treatment.

Through a statement issued here, the QWP chief urged the government to facilitate the former prime minister so that he could seek treatment abroad as he was seriously ill. Aftab Sherpao said that the government was dragging its feet to remove the name of Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) to facilitate his travel abroad. “The government should remove the name of Nawaz Sharif from the ECL forthwith instead of making lame excuses,” he remarked. He also criticised the government for asking the PML-N leaders to submit surety bonds before proceeding abroad, saying that they had already submitted the surety bonds in the courts to secure bail for Nawaz Sharif. He also flayed the federal government for taking the plea that the ailing PMN-N leader might not return to the country, saying that he came back to Pakistan at a time when his late wife was seriously ill. The QWP leader maintained that tension between the government and the opposition parties could further rise as the rulers were trying to push them to the wall.

