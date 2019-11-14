close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
November 14, 2019

Arms smuggling bid foiled in Kohat

Peshawar

 
November 14, 2019

KOHAT: Foiling arms smuggling bid, the police arrested an accused and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition here on Wednesday, police said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the police established a checkpoint at the Old Toll Plaza on Indus Highway and stopped a Lakki Marwat-bound van.

On thorough search, the police seized 136 pistols, Kalashnikov and rifle from the trunk of the van.

The police arrested the accused identified as Muhammad Azim, resident of Serai Naurang, Lakki Marwat. —Correspondent

