close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SMB
Shah Murad Baig
November 14, 2019

Five flood-hit villages in Chitral electrified

National

SMB
Shah Murad Baig
November 14, 2019

CHITRAL: The supply of electricity to five villages in flood-hit Golen valley was inaugurated on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmad inaugurated the project at a function in Golen Payeen village, which had been hit by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (Glof) in August this year.

The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) had sanctioned Rs40 million from its hydel funds to execute the project. Eight poles, three transformers and electricity supply lines were laid over an area stretching over five kilometres to benefit 250 households. The government has set up a 108 megawatts power house in Golen valley, which supplies electricity to the national grid and Chitral town and its neighbourhood. However, the people of Golen do not benefit from this modern day necessity because the local system of Wapda has no such provision. CEO SRSP Masoodul Mulk recalled that a two megawatts powerhouse had been set up in Golen in 2016.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan