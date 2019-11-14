Five flood-hit villages in Chitral electrified

CHITRAL: The supply of electricity to five villages in flood-hit Golen valley was inaugurated on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmad inaugurated the project at a function in Golen Payeen village, which had been hit by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (Glof) in August this year.

The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) had sanctioned Rs40 million from its hydel funds to execute the project. Eight poles, three transformers and electricity supply lines were laid over an area stretching over five kilometres to benefit 250 households. The government has set up a 108 megawatts power house in Golen valley, which supplies electricity to the national grid and Chitral town and its neighbourhood. However, the people of Golen do not benefit from this modern day necessity because the local system of Wapda has no such provision. CEO SRSP Masoodul Mulk recalled that a two megawatts powerhouse had been set up in Golen in 2016.