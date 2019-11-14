Ch Shujaat Hussain asks Imran Khan to be cautious on Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to control the storm which started over Nawaz Sharif's going abroad.

Commenting on different reports about Nawaz Sharif’s departure, he said: “As I have already said that life and death is in the hands of Almighty Allah. Imran has been provided an opportunity by Almighty Allah.”

Responding to a question, he said as head of the country, Imran should not listen to people trying to create dent in the good decision of allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

In response to another question, Shujaat said the rulers should pay attention to eliminate price hike and unemployment for which the government is being subjected to harsh criticism.

Meanwhile, Shujaat, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi and Salik Hussain expressed sorrow over the death of Vice-President, South Asia Tennis Federation, Syed Dilawar Abbas.