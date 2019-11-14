tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRATISLAVA: At least 13 people died and 20 were injured when a bus crashed into a truck in western Slovakia on Wednesday, the fire service told AFP. "I can confirm the death of 13 people and 20 injuries in an accident near Nitrianske Hrnciarovce where a bus and a truck collided," said Zuzana Farkasova, spokeswoman for Slovak firefighters and rescuers.
