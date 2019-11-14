close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

USA's Ibrahim claims ninth position at Super Series Tennis

Sports

KARACHI: Ibrahim Noman of the USA secured ninth place in the Commissioner Karachi ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championships (Leg 1) at Karachi Gymkhana here on Wednesday.

Wildcard Ibrahim overpowered Raahim bin Veqar of Pakistan 7-5, 5-7, 10-2 in the 9th-10th position match of under-14 singles. Yaha Luni of Pakistan won against compatriot Ibrahim Sajjad 2-6, 6-4, 10-3 to claim 11th position.

In the doubles quarter-finals, the pair of Yousuf Haleem of Pakistan and Ibrahim Noman of the USA defeated the Pakistani duo of Ibrahim Sajjad and Raahim bin Veqar 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 to reach the semi-finals. The semi-finals will be played on Thursday (today).

