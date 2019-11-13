close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
November 13, 2019

Belgian team visits TDCP office

Lahore

November 13, 2019

LAHOREA team of Belgian national TV visited TDCP head office in Lahore for making a documentary on Punjab tourism. Asif Mehmood, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism, welcomed the Belgian team and held a meeting with them. Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar, Managing Director, TDCP was also present. The Belgian team also visited the TDCP Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) and met the students.

