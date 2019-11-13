Belgian team visits TDCP office

LAHOREA team of Belgian national TV visited TDCP head office in Lahore for making a documentary on Punjab tourism. Asif Mehmood, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism, welcomed the Belgian team and held a meeting with them. Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar, Managing Director, TDCP was also present. The Belgian team also visited the TDCP Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) and met the students.