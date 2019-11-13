Belgian team visits TDCP office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHOREA team of Belgian national TV visited TDCP head office in Lahore for making a documentary on Punjab tourism. Asif Mehmood, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism, welcomed the Belgian team and held a meeting with them. Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar, Managing Director, TDCP was also present. The Belgian team also visited the TDCP Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) and met the students.
