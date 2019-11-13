close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Shahbaz flays brutalities in IHK

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has condemned what he called 100-day-long illegal restrictions in Indian-held Kashmir. The 100 days of unspeakable horror was perpetrated on Kashmiris by Indian forces, he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He was commenting on the dictatorial move of the Indian government which has badly affected lives of Kashmiris. The world community's silence on Indian atrocities in IHK will be remembered as a black chapter in the human history. So will be the story of defiance of Kashmiris whose courage remains legendary, he observed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan