Shahbaz flays brutalities in IHK

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has condemned what he called 100-day-long illegal restrictions in Indian-held Kashmir. The 100 days of unspeakable horror was perpetrated on Kashmiris by Indian forces, he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He was commenting on the dictatorial move of the Indian government which has badly affected lives of Kashmiris. The world community's silence on Indian atrocities in IHK will be remembered as a black chapter in the human history. So will be the story of defiance of Kashmiris whose courage remains legendary, he observed.