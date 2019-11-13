close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
AFP
November 13, 2019

Genk sack coach

Sports

BRUSSELS: Belgian champions Genk said Tuesday they had sacked coach Felice Mazzu after slipping to ninth place in the table following a disappointing start to the season.

After losing three matches out of four in their Champions League qualifying group led by Liverpool and winning only six out of 14 domestic league games, Genk said they had let Mazzu and his three assistants go. Leaders Bruges have opened a 13-point gap at the top of the table over Genk, on 20 points, a situation deemed unacceptable by club directors. Mazzu, 53, arrived at the club last summer on an open-ended contract after six seasons at Charleroi to replace Philippe Clement, who took over at Bruges.

