tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lebanese banks, schools shut as protesters push on: Banks and schools in Lebanon were closed as protesters tried to prevent employees from clocking in at state institutions nearly one month into an anti-graft street movement. Unprecedented protests erupted across Lebanon on October 17, demanding the ouster of a generation of politicians seen by demonstrators as inefficient and corrupt.
Lebanese banks, schools shut as protesters push on: Banks and schools in Lebanon were closed as protesters tried to prevent employees from clocking in at state institutions nearly one month into an anti-graft street movement. Unprecedented protests erupted across Lebanon on October 17, demanding the ouster of a generation of politicians seen by demonstrators as inefficient and corrupt.