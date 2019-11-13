close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
AFP
November 13, 2019

Lebanese banks, schools shut as protesters push on: Banks and schools in Lebanon were closed as protesters tried to prevent employees from clocking in at state institutions nearly one month into an anti-graft street movement. Unprecedented protests erupted across Lebanon on October 17, demanding the ouster of a generation of politicians seen by demonstrators as inefficient and corrupt.

