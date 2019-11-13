UK Labour suffers ‘major cyber attack’ ahead of election

London: Britain´s main opposition Labour party said Tuesday it had suffered a “large-scale cyber attack” which undermined some of its campaign efforts for next month´s election. The attempted hack on Monday was repelled and there was no data breach, it said.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn admitted he was worried about other attacks, and just hours after he spoke, the party´s website went down.In a speech on the campaign trail in Blackpool, northwest England, Corbyn said Monday´s attack was “very serious”, even if it ultimately failed.

“But if this is a sign to come in this election, I feel very nervous about it all,” he told supporters. “Because a cyber attack against a political party in an election is suspicious and something one is very worried about. Earlier, a party spokesman said: “We have experienced a sophisticated and large-scale cyber attack on Labour digital platforms.