Wed Nov 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

Ashar, Zain, Taha in Commissioner Karachi tennis semis

Sports

KARACHI: Ashar Mir, Zain Ehtisham and Taha Aman reached the semi-finals of boys’ under-14 singles event at Commissioner Karachi Super Series Tennis Championships at Karachi Gymkhana here on Tuesday.

In the quarter-finals, Ashar defeated Ahmed Nael 6-4, 6-1, Zain thrashed wildcard Rayan Ahmed 6-0, 6-0, while Taha hammered Yousuf Haleem 6-2, 6-0. Wildcard Nadir Mirza of USA smashed Kashan Tariq 6-1, 6-0. Ashar will now face Zain and Nadir will be up against Taha in the semis.

