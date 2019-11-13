close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

State Bank issues commemorative coin

Business

November 13, 2019

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir on Tuesday unveiled the commemorative coin of Rs550 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

A delegation of the Sikh Community, led by Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa, Patron in Chief Pakistan Sikh Council and Member Prime Minister’s Taskforce for Evacuee Trust Property Board, comprising members of Pakistan Sikh Council and Baba Guru Nanak Darbar also attended the ceremony.

In his welcome address, the governor informed the audience that this was the first time in the history of the country that a coin was issued in memory of a religious personality. He cited three reasons behind the issuance of the commemorative coin in the name of Baba Guru Nanak.

“The first is that through this gesture, State Bank has contributed in the national efforts to support inter-religious harmony. Second, the coin will underscore the message of peace taught by Baba Guru Nanak. Third, this initiative is to promote peace, which enhances economic prosperity which is a key goal of the State Bank of Pakistan,” he said.

