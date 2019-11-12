Fatima Gobi Ventures to close $20m Pakistan fund by end November

SINGAPORE: Fatima Gobi Ventures, a joint venture between Pakistani venture capital firm Fatima Ventures and Shanghai-based VC Gobi Partners, expects to close its first fund of $20 million by end of November. The Pakistan-focused joint venture was first announced at the Pak-Malaysia Business and Investment Roundtable in March this year. Fatima Gobi Ventures CEO Ali Mukhtar said the firm saw healthy fundraising despite its

Paki-only focus, due to combined expertise of Fatima’s expertise on the ground in Pakistan and Gobi’s experience in Southeast Asia and China.