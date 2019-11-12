If something happens to Nawaz...: Politics to get bitter, says Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain Monday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet to show big heart to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for medical treatment abroad.

"This matter should not turn into official complexity as the government should make a decision of removing the name of Nawaz Sharif from Exit Control List (ECL) on humanitarian ground," he said in a statement on Monday.

Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the politics should not be on illness of anyone as if God Forbids anything happens to Nawaz Sharif, it will only bring further bitterness in politics as such no step should be taken which could not allayed afterwards.

Ch Shujaat Hussain further said if Nawaz Sharif matter got involved in officialdom, not only there will be chaos in the country but national economy will also suffer as a result difficulties of the people will also be increased," he said.