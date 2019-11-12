SL tightens sports betting rules to fight cricket graft

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka introduced tough penalties for match-fixing and tightened sports betting restrictions on Monday in a bid to stamp out graft scandals that have dogged the country’s cricket team. Allegations of corruption have plagued Sri Lankan cricket for years, including claims of match-fixing ahead of an international Test against England last year. “Many tried to prevent this piece of legislation, but I am happy that it was taken up today,” Sports Minister Harin Fernando said after the law was passed unanimously by parliament. Betting on sports matches hosted in Sri Lanka was already illegal, but the new rules will also ban Sri Lankans from gambling on overseas contests.