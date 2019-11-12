close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Aitchison College National Jr Tennis begins

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

LAHORE: The 3rd Aitchison College National Jr Tennis Championship 2019 rolled into action here at the college premises on Sunday.

On the opening day the matches were conducted in U-18, U-16 and U-10 categories. In U-18, Tausheed Awais, Nalain Abbas, Parbat Kumar, Ifham Rana, Zain Ch, Abdul Hanan Khan, Ahtesham Arif, Hamza Ali Sajid, Faizan Fayyaz, Musa Haroon, Tayyab Amer, Sheehan Salim and Osama Khan emerged as winners.

The boys U-16 winners were Mahtir Muhammad, Tausheed Awais, Shahzaib Zahid, Abdul Hanan Khan, Arman Kamran, Raha and Bilal Asim while in U-10 category, Hamza Ali Rizwan, Abdullah Yousaf, Omer Jawad, Haniya Minhas, Bashir Alam and Zohaib Afzal Mailk were the victorious. Aitchison College Principal Michael Thompson inaugurated the championship in a colorful opening ceremony which was also attended by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik and officials of Aitchison College.

