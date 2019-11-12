India beat BD

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NAGPUR: Stand-in Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hailed India’s terrific comeback with the ball in Nagpur on Sunday that helped them clinch the T20I series against Bangladesh. India were staring down at a series defeat when Bangladesh opener M Naim and middle-order batsman M Mithun were involved in a substantial stand that put them in the driver’s seat. Scores: India 174/5 in 20 overt. Bangladesh 144 all out in 19.2 overs.
