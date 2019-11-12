close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 12, 2019

India beat BD

Sports

A
Agencies
November 12, 2019

NAGPUR: Stand-in Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hailed India’s terrific comeback with the ball in Nagpur on Sunday that helped them clinch the T20I series against Bangladesh. India were staring down at a series defeat when Bangladesh opener M Naim and middle-order batsman M Mithun were involved in a substantial stand that put them in the driver’s seat. Scores: India 174/5 in 20 overt. Bangladesh 144 all out in 19.2 overs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports