Call to support pro-Kashmir candidates in election

BIRMINGHAM: Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK has urged the Kashmiri community to support those parliamentary candidates who would support the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in their manifestoes in the forthcoming elections in the UK, and they would respect the wishes of Kashmiris by continuing to raise their voice in the British parliament and elsewhere, said a statement issued on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Fahim Kayani also announced a declaration on behalf of the British-Kashmiri community.

The declaration says: “Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and the demand of the people of this area in the form of a plebiscite ought to be fulfilled according to the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

“Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be resolved according to the aspirations and wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are the main victims of the conflict for over seven decades.

“The UN must play its role to implement the Universal Human Rights Charter in Jammu and Kashmir. Human rights violations, atrocities and crimes against humanity in occupied Jammu and Kashmir committed by the Indian armed forces must be investigated by international and neutral institutions.

“International media, international human rights organisations and global relief organisations must be allowed to have maximum access into Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for fact finding, monitoring and relief work.”

Kayani called for repealing draconian laws implemented by the Indian government in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and releasing all political prisoners, including prisoners of conscience and children as well as all of those who have been denied fair trial.

He said he in his personal capacity will support and cooperate with the people of occupied Kashmir to raise their voice in the UN to remind the world of their role to settle the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir as per the wishes of its people.