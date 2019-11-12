Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approves Thal University in Bhakkar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday approved a summary of Higher Education Department for setting up Thal University, Bhakkar.

He expressed hope that the university would provide an opportunity to local students to get higher education in their region. The sub-campus of the University of Sargodha in Bhakkar spreads over an area of 108-kanal which would be transformed into the city campus of the University of Thal.

The Thal University would be established on an area of 200-300 acres of land and DC Bhakkar had been directed to identify the suitable piece of land for the university at the earliest.

The CM ordered for preparing the draft for establishment of the university, saying that the government had decided to set up eight universities and five institutes in the province within one year.