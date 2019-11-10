close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

Pak players beaten in badminton semi-finals

Sports

ISLAMABAD: No Pakistani men’s player has made it to the final of the Ranking International Badminton Tournament underway at the Rodham Hall on Saturday.

In the semi-finals, Geor­ges Julien Paul (Mri) beat Howard Shu (USA) 21-14, 14-21, 21-07 while Saran Jamsri (Thi) defeated Awais Zahid (Pak) 21-17, 18-21, 21-14 to qualify for the final.

International local girl Mahoor Shehzad got better of Maldives’ Neela Najeeb 21-18, 21-11 to enter women’s final.

She will now meet Iranian Soraraya Aghaeihajiagha who got better of another ageing Pakistan Palwasha Bashir 21-14, 21-15 in the second semi-final. Locals Bushra Qayyum and Mahoor Shehzad beat Maisa Fathuhulla Ismail and Neela Najeeb 21-17, 11-21, 21-18 while Aminath Nabeeha Abdl Razzaq and Maldives’ Fathimath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq brushed aside Sehra Akram and Huma Javed 21-16, 21-12 to check into the women’s doubles final.

In the men’s doubles semi-final, Dipesh Dhami & Ratnajit Tamang beat M Attique & Raja M Hussain 21-18, 21-15. Pard Tangsrirapeephan pairing with Apichasit Teerawhwat got better of M Irfan Saeed & Azeem Sarwar 21-19, 21-12 in the second semi-final.

