No Pak player in badminton men’s final

ISLAMABAD: No Pakistan men player has made it to the final of the Ranking international badminton under way at the Rodham Hall.

In Saturday’s semis Georges Julien Paul (MRI) beat Howard shu (USA) 21-14, 14-21, 21-07 to make it to the semis while in the second semis Saran Jamsri (Thi) beat Awais Zahid (Pak) 21-17, 18-21, 21-14. International local girl Mahoor Shehzad got better of Maldives Neela Najeeb 21-18, 21-11 to make it to women final.She will now meet Iranian Soraraya Aghaeihajiagha who got better of another ageing Pakistan Palawash Beshir 21-14, 21-15 in the second semis.

Locals Bushra Qayyum and Mahoor Shehzad beat Maisa Fathuhulla Ismail and Neela Najeeb 21-17, 11-21, 21-18 while Aminath Nabeeha Abdl Razzaq and Maldives Fathimath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq beat Sehra Akram and Huma Javed 21-16, 21-12 to check into women doubles final.

In men’s doubles semi final, Dipesh Dhami/Ratnajit Tamang beat M.Attique/Raja M\ Hassnin 21-18, 21-15. In the second Pard Tangsrirapeephan pairing with Apichasit Teerawhwat got better of M Irfan Saeed/Azeem Sarwar 21-19, 21-12.