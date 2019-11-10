close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

No Pak player in badminton men’s final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: No Pakistan men player has made it to the final of the Ranking international badminton under way at the Rodham Hall.

In Saturday’s semis Georges Julien Paul (MRI) beat Howard shu (USA) 21-14, 14-21, 21-07 to make it to the semis while in the second semis Saran Jamsri (Thi) beat Awais Zahid (Pak) 21-17, 18-21, 21-14. International local girl Mahoor Shehzad got better of Maldives Neela Najeeb 21-18, 21-11 to make it to women final.She will now meet Iranian Soraraya Aghaeihajiagha who got better of another ageing Pakistan Palawash Beshir 21-14, 21-15 in the second semis.

Locals Bushra Qayyum and Mahoor Shehzad beat Maisa Fathuhulla Ismail and Neela Najeeb 21-17, 11-21, 21-18 while Aminath Nabeeha Abdl Razzaq and Maldives Fathimath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq beat Sehra Akram and Huma Javed 21-16, 21-12 to check into women doubles final.

In men’s doubles semi final, Dipesh Dhami/Ratnajit Tamang beat M.Attique/Raja M\ Hassnin 21-18, 21-15. In the second Pard Tangsrirapeephan pairing with Apichasit Teerawhwat got better of M Irfan Saeed/Azeem Sarwar 21-19, 21-12.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports