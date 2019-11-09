close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

36 suspects held in Kohat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

KOHAT: The personnel of law-enforcement agencies arrested 36 suspected persons and seized arms and drugs from them in a search operation conducted in Lachi tehsil on Friday, official sources said.

Following the directives by the District Police Officer Wahid Mehmood and information shared by the intelligence agency about the criminal activities in Lachi tehsil, the police backed by Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Unit, Lady Constables, sniffer dogs and intelligence agency personnel launched the search and strike operation early in the day and arrested 36 suspected persons. They seized three Kalashnikovs, two guns, six pistols, 16 magazines and a large number of cartridges and one kilogram of hashish.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar