36 suspects held in Kohat

KOHAT: The personnel of law-enforcement agencies arrested 36 suspected persons and seized arms and drugs from them in a search operation conducted in Lachi tehsil on Friday, official sources said.

Following the directives by the District Police Officer Wahid Mehmood and information shared by the intelligence agency about the criminal activities in Lachi tehsil, the police backed by Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Unit, Lady Constables, sniffer dogs and intelligence agency personnel launched the search and strike operation early in the day and arrested 36 suspected persons. They seized three Kalashnikovs, two guns, six pistols, 16 magazines and a large number of cartridges and one kilogram of hashish.