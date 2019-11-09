Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf’s anniversary observed

The 36th death anniversary of Al-Haaj Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, a former senator from Sindh, renowned industrialist and founder of Ashraf Group of Industries, was observed with solemnity.

The late Ch. Muhammad Ashraf was father of Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, Chairman Ashraf Group of industries, former President of Zarai Traiqiati Bank Limited and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. A large number of high-ranking officials, politicians, farmers, elected members of national and provincial assemblies, former nazims, local bodies’ members and a large number of people from Singh and Punjab along with journalists attended the death anniversary.

The speakers paid tribute to the struggle made by the late Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf to introduce revolutionary measures in the field of agriculture and rebuilding of socio-economic conditions in remote areas. They also acknowledged his social welfare services. Special prayers were offered for peace to the departed soul.