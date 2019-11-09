close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Hectic hockey activities ahead of Games

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Hectic hockey activities were witnessed at the Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium Peshawar ahead of the start of the 33rd National Games as no less than three warm up matches were played Friday.

Wapda edged out KP Colours by 3-2 while Navy and Army were also seen playing neck and neck match. Women hockey teams were also seen practicing ahead of the start of the Games. Amjad Khan Chief Executive PESCO and Samiullah Bangash (CE Operation PESCO) watched Wapda and KP team matches. Both were introduced with the teams.

