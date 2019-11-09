close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Two killed in Sukkur

National

SUKKUR: Two people were killed and one was injured in different accidents in the Sukkur region on Friday.

Reports said some unidentified assailants entered into Anwar Gaddani’s house and shot dead the owner and his nephew Shoukat. The murderers managed to flee. The family of the victims told the police that the alleged killers were wearing masks when they entered the house and killed two of their family members.

Meanwhile, a landlord Rashid Mari shot and injured a local farmer Krishan Bheel in the village Karam Khan Mari in Sanghar. The injured was shifted to Sanghar Hospital and then shifted to Nawabshah due to his critical condition. Police said raids were being conducted to arrest the landlord.

