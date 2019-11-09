Iqbal Day

Today, the nation celebrates the 142nd birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a great thinker, philosopher and our national poet. He was a visionary to the core who gave the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. His poetry has universal appeal and is even relevant in this age. The message carried by his poems are of cosmopolitan import.

More than 90 percent of his poetry is for the youth. Khudi, hope, self-actualization, optimism and enthusiasm are some guiding principles of his poetry which he advised the youth to adopt and practice. Pakistan is lucky enough in this regard as our youth bulge stands at 64 percent at the moment and if the incumbent government capitalizes on its youth wisely, the dream of becoming an Asian Tiger can come true. Through quality education, gainful employment and meaningful engagement, we can mainstream our youth to put the country on the path of progress.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali