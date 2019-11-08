Brother of PHF chief passes away

ISLAMABAD: Arif Ijaz Khokhar, brother of Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Punjab Hockey Association secretary Col (r) Asif Naz Khokhar, died in Lahore on Thursday.

Meanwhile, PHF Secretary General Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire federation have expressed their deepest sympathies with family. “May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. May Allah Almighty give them and their family strength to bear this huge loss.” The funeral prayer will be held tomorrow (Saturday) at 1pm in Lahore.