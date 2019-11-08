close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

PHF chief grieved

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

LAHORE: Arif Ijaz Khokhar, the brother of President PHF Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar, died here on Thursday. Secretary General PHF Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family expressed their deepest sympathies on this sad occasion. The janaza of the deceased will be held on Saturday (November 9).

