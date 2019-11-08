National Jr Hockey from 28th

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is organising 36th National Junior Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium here from November 28 to December 8.

All provincial and departmental teams will participate in this championship. PHF would spot talent and also widens the base from where a strong and formidable side would be prepared and groomed for the Junior Asia Cup 2020. The Players born on and after January 1, 1999 will be be eligible to participate in the event.